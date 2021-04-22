Prince Harry’s ‘emotional’ letter to Prince Charles under fire

The emotional letter Prince Harry reportedly wrote Prince Charles during the height of strain in their relationship has just come under fire.

The claim has been brought forward by Finding Freedom co-author Omid Scobie. During his appearance on the Royally Obsessed podcast he was quoted saying, "It's been interesting to cover this.”

“Of course, there was the Queen's initial period of mourning. Then there is the family's period of mourning. From a work perspective, that continues until later this week."

"It's also meant that certain people within the institution actually aren't available. The people that you might be used to speaking to for information.”

"So it's surprising to see certain things alleged because the person that would know isn't actually speaking at the moment. There was a story about Harry writing a personal letter to his dad before the service."

He concluded by saying, "I spoke to a source who said there was just no such thing. It shows how keen everyone is for this make-up to happen. But I think it also just highlights the absurdity of some reports about the royals."