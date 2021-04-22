Hayden Panettiere’s ex to go behind bars over domestic abuse

Hollywood star Hayden Panettiere’s ex-boyfriend Brian Hickerson is going behind bars over domestic abuse.



According to Page Six, the Nashville star’s former partner was sentenced to 45 days in county jail after pleading no contest to two felony counts of injuring a spouse or girlfriend.

He is also required to go through a four-year probation, take 52 classes on domestic violence and pay a fee of $5000.

Apart from that, Hickerson has also been given a five-year restraining order that stops him from approaching the Heroes actor.

As per the outlet, he must surrender to the jail by May 7.

Earlier, Panettiere took to Instagram and opened up about the abuse she faced in her relationship with Hickerson.

“I am coming forward with the truth about what happened to me with the hope that my story will empower others in abusive relationships to get the help they need and deserve,” she had written.

“I am prepared to do my part to make sure this man never hurts anyone again. I’m grateful for my support system, which helped me find the courage to regain my voice and my life,” she added.