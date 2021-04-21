Frozen Yogurt shop slams 100K donation claims by Demi Lovato

The frozen yogurt shop Demi Lovato recently criticizing for serving sugar free cookies has finally spoken out about claims of a 100k donation in their name.

The news was broken by Pop Faction who shared screenshots from a real and photoshopped encounter where the shop owners can be heard calling out the fake news.

In the real conversation the company clarified its situation and claimed, “Unfortunately that is false. Demi Lovato and her team have been anything but nice to us.”

Check it out below:







