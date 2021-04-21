Princess Diana actress criticised for not offering condolences to Harry and William

While many Britons have enjoyed watching the show, others have criticised it for controversial depictions of some members of the royal family.



Following the death of Prince Philip's death, Emma Corrin has been criticized for not offering condolence to the royal family.

Her critics think she made a career out of her role as Princess Diana in "The Crown" yet she chose not to offer condolence to the Prince Harry and Prince William ( the sons of Diana) on the death of their grandfather.

Multiple social media accounts criticised the British actress for not sharing any message after the death of Prince Philip who died on April 9 at the age of 99.

Emma recently won a Golden Globe Award for her spectacular performance in the hit Netflix series.



