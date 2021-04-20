Britney Spears’ mother objects against Jamie Spears' outrageous attorney fees

Britney Spears’ mother Lynne Spears has spoken up against Jamie Spears’ attorney fees in their daughter’s conservatorship case.

In a court document obtained by People, Lynne did not agree to the four-month $890,000 fees from Jamie’s law firm saying that the requested fees were "procedurally and substantively improper."

The law firm had requested compensation for its services which Lynne claimed were not "performed in good faith for the benefit" for Britney.

She requested the court to review the costs and that at least $224,000 be “immediately repaid” as it was used in the law firm’s communication with the press.

Meanwhile, the Toxic singer is trying her best to reassure her fans that her mental health is completely fine amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 39-year-old singer took part in an Instagram QnA with fans wherein she responded to the most frequently asked question, “Are you okay?”

“Yes, I’m totally fine. I’m extremely happy, I have a beautiful home, beautiful children,” insisted Spears.

“I’m taking a break right now because I’m enjoying myself,” she added.