Amid breakdown of communication, Harry pens 'deeply personal' note to Charles

Prince has been 'forced to write letters' to his father Charles amid complete breakdown of communication

Emotions are running high between Prince Harry and Charles as a complete breakdown of communication happened between the two before Prince Philip's funeral.



This led to further hostilty between the father-son who have been at odds ever since Harry stepped down. More importantly, Charles was 'very hurt' with Harry's decision to appear in a tell-all with Oprah Winfrey, while Prince Philip battled with his health at the hospital.

To fix matters since then, sources close to the Duke of Sussex told how he has been “forced to write letters” to his father.

“Truth be told, Harry didn’t really know what to expect before he came home, which is why he reached out before seeing everyone," a royal insider revealed. "He wrote a deeply personal note to his dad to try and set things straight but tensions are still running high and things haven’t exactly ironed out the way he had hoped.

"There had been a kind of unspoken agreement between everyone to park whatever has been on each person’s mind, and solely concentrate on supporting the Queen ahead of Prince Philip’s funeral.

“The feeling inside the camp was that it wasn’t the time nor the place to go over things, especially at such an emotional time for everybody involved," the source added.

In his correspondence, Harry "outlined his reasons for leaving" the royal family while promising to "respect the institution," as revealed by palace sources.