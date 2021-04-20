close
Tue Apr 20, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
April 20, 2021

Prince Harry to stay in UK for Queen’s Birthday after peace talks

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Apr 20, 2021

Prince Harry, despite his desire to get back home to Meghan, has reportedly made up his mind to prolong his stay in the UK fro his grandmother's 95th birthday and better relationship with his family.

When the Duke of Sussex booked a ticket to the UK to attend Prince Philip’s funeral, he reportedly left his return date up in the air, despite the fact that he had to leave pregnant wife Meghan Markle.

Harry reportedly wants to get back to the Duchess of Sussex and their son Archie as soon as possible, but new report claims that a thaw in his relationship with his family means that he might extend his stay.

Harry is considering delaying his return until after Queen Elizabeth celebrates her 95th birthday on April 21— "if all goes well." 

After a two-hour reported conversation with Prince William and Prince Charles, Queen's grandson  Harry decided to  delay his return to Meghan and their beloved child.

Latest News

More From Entertainment