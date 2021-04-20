Prince Harry to stay in UK for Queen’s Birthday after peace talks

Prince Harry, despite his desire to get back home to Meghan, has reportedly made up his mind to prolong his stay in the UK fro his grandmother's 95th birthday and better relationship with his family.



When the Duke of Sussex booked a ticket to the UK to attend Prince Philip’s funeral, he reportedly left his return date up in the air, despite the fact that he had to leave pregnant wife Meghan Markle.

Harry reportedly wants to get back to the Duchess of Sussex and their son Archie as soon as possible, but new report claims that a thaw in his relationship with his family means that he might extend his stay.



Harry is considering delaying his return until after Queen Elizabeth celebrates her 95th birthday on April 21— "if all goes well."



After a two-hour reported conversation with Prince William and Prince Charles, Queen's grandson Harry decided to delay his return to Meghan and their beloved child.

