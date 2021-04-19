close
Mon Apr 19, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Apr 19, 2021
Jeffree Star reveals the aftermath of Wyoming car accident on his Rolls Royce

Beauty guru Jeffree Star relives Wyoming car crash by showing off its aftereffects on his Rolls Royce.

The beauty guru showcased the aftermath of his accident with pictures of his disfigured Rolls Royce over on Twitter and captioned it with a grateful message that read, “This was hard but I had to go see my car today. Thank God a #RollsRoyce is built with highly reinforced steel because it saved our lives Time to heal and let my body repair.”

Check it out below:


