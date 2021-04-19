What Prince Harry and Prince William talked about after Philip’s funeral

Many royal fans had only one question in mind after Prince William and Prince Harry shared a moment of reconciliation after Prince Philip's funeral: What did they talk about?



Lip reading experts, cited by Express UK, claimed that the two agreed that the funeral was exactly the way the Duke of Edinburgh would have wanted it.

According to them, as they chatted and walked together following the procession, William seemed to have told his little brother: "Yes it was great, wasn’t it."

"It was as he wanted,” the Duke of Sussex seemed to have responded.

"Absolutely beautiful service, ah, the music,” William had supposedly told Harry, per Express.