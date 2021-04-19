close
Mon Apr 19, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
April 19, 2021

What Prince Harry and Prince William talked about after Philip’s funeral

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Apr 19, 2021

Many royal fans had only one question in mind after Prince William and Prince Harry shared a moment of reconciliation after Prince Philip's funeral: What did they talk about?

Lip reading experts, cited by Express UK, claimed that the two agreed that the funeral was exactly the way the Duke of Edinburgh would have wanted it.

According to them, as they chatted and walked together following the procession, William seemed to have told his little brother: "Yes it was great, wasn’t it."

"It was as he wanted,” the Duke of Sussex seemed to have responded.

"Absolutely beautiful service, ah, the music,” William had supposedly told Harry, per Express. 

Latest News

More From Entertainment