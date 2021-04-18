close
Sun Apr 18, 2021
Web Desk
April 18, 2021

'Dirilis:Ertugrul': Meet Baris Bagci who played Noyan

Web Desk
Sun, Apr 18, 2021

Turkish actor Baris Bagci played the role of Mongol commander Noyan in the popular TV series "Dirilis:Ertugrul".

Bagci's character is introduced in the second season of the historical series. Noyan is apparently killed at the hands of Ertugrul in the same season but he appears again in the season four.

Noyan's death is not shown in the series which has become a global hit after it was streamed on Netflix.

Here is a collection of Baris Bagci;s picture from sets of "Dirilis:Ertugrul".




