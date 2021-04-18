close
Sun Apr 18, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
April 18, 2021

Mark Wahlberg mourns the death of his mother

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Apr 18, 2021

Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg is mourning the death of his mother Alma Wahlberg who died on Sunday.

Taking to Instagram, the Hollywood star shared a picture of his mother and wrote, "My angel. Rest in peace ."

Alma was the mother of Mark Whalberg, Donnie and seven other children.

Donnie also took to social media to pay tribute to his mom, writing "I’m so blessed to have been brought into this world by, raised by, taught by and set on my life’s path by, such an amazing woman." He continued, "She was the epitome of the word grace."


