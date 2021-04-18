Jessica Simpson became 'recluse' after suffering severe body shaming, reveals mother

American actress Jessica Simpson's mother got emotional while giving an account of her daughter's very difficult past as the star had to suffer severe body-shaming while she was still a child.

Her mother, Tina Simpson, said comments directed to her were so harsh that she confined herself to her house and became a 'recluse' not wanting to leave home.



“I was not letting those kids out of my clutches. I was going to be the mother that stayed with my kids in that industry and watch over them and make sure that they were never alone,” Tina said.

The mother of the 40-year-old actress said Jessica had suffered a lot during her singing career. During the 1990s, Jessica Simpson said that people had repeatedly told her to lose weight - a thing which had a significant impact on her mental health.

Jessica penned a memoir 'Open Book' and recalled several incidents about the body shaming.

As a result of acute body shaming criticism, Tina continued, Jessica became dependent on alcohol and prescription drugs. She also suffered severe depression. Her mother said, “I have to be honest, to me, the hardest thing with Jessica has been the weight because the way people judge her."

“It’s unbelievable. Body-shaming is a terrible thing, and no girl should have to go through that — or guy. Period. No one.”

As a result of all that body-shaming, Tina said, “[Jessica decided to] hide out and not want to get out of her house or, you know, things like that. It just wasn’t who she was.”