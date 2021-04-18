close
Sat Apr 17, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
April 18, 2021

'Stunningly moving ceremony': Diana's brother reacts to Prince Philip's funeral

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Apr 18, 2021

Millions of people watched the funeral for Prince Philip   on TV and social media on Saturday.

Among them was Charles Spencer, the maternal uncle of Prince William and Prince Harry, who used social media to express his thoughts on the funeral of Prince Philip.

The brother of Princess Diana took to Twitter and wrote , "Goodness- what a stunningly moving ceremony".

Only a handful of people were invited to attend the funeral ceremony of the Duke of Edinburgh who died last week at the age of 99.


