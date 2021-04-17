Watch: The Royal Family goes live with Prince Philip’s funeral procession

In an effort to connect the globe for Prince Philip’s final rites, the royal family has decided to live stream the event.

The news was announced via the palace’s official Twitter page and contained a link to a live YouTube stream and a caption that read, “The Procession and Funeral Service will be available to watch in the UK and around the world via the Royal Family’s YouTube Channel. It will also be broadcast on BBC One.”

Check it out below:

For those unversed, this decision has been taken in an effort to stick to covid-19 guidelines as well as to bring the continents together for a great war hero who dedicated his life to the British royal family.









