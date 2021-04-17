Prince Philip’s funeral will begin with a national minute's silence

The Funeral of Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip will take place at St George’s Chapel, Windsor on Saturday, at 3pm BST.



The Order of Service for the funeral was agreed with The Duke of Edinburgh during his lifetime, and reflects The Duke’s military affiliations, and personal elements of His Royal Highness’ life.

The Service will be led by the Dean of Windsor and prayers will be said by the Dean and the Archbishop of Canterbury.

The funeral will begin with a national minute's silence at 3pm BST.

A small Choir of four will sing pieces of music chosen by The Duke of Edinburgh. In line with Government guidelines, there will be no congregational singing.

During the Service, the Choir will sing ‘Eternal Father, Strong to Save’, an adaption of Psalm 104 and Benjamin Britten’s ‘Jubilate in C’, a piece specially commissioned by The Duke of Edinburgh for the St George’s Chapel Choir, which has been sung in the Chapel over many years.

The Dean will give the Commendation as the Coffin is lowered into the Royal Vault. A Lament will be played by a Pipe Major of the Royal Regiment of Scotland.

The Last Post will be sounded by Buglers of the Royal Marines. After a period of silence, the Reveille will be sounded by the State Trumpeters of the Household Cavalry, both from the west end of the Nave.