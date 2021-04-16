Vikings: Lagertha actress looks gorgeous in new pictures

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Katheryn Winnick is admired by millions of people for her spectacular performance in Vikings.
The actress on Friday treated her fans with a stunning picture that she posted on her Instagram account.
The "Vikings" star recently did a photo-shoot for People.com for her interview where she discussed his latest TV show "Big Sky.
The actress who rose to global fame for her role as Lagertha in Vikings also appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live recently.