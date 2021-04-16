close
Fri Apr 16, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
April 16, 2021

Pictures: Vanessa Morgan debuts newborn son on ‘Riverdale’ set

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Apr 16, 2021
Pictures: Vanessa Morgan debuts newborn son on ‘Riverdale’ set

Vanessa Morgan returned back to work on the Riverdale set, with a bang and even debuted the first ever snapshot of her newborn son straight from Pop’s Chocklit Shoppe.

The Instagram post in question featured a total of two shots. In the first Vanessa was standing right outside Pop’s diner and had her baby saddled to her orange ensemble.

In the second picture she sat by the bar stools of Pop’s ad cradled her baby in her arms.

Check it out below:


Latest News

More From Entertainment