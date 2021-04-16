Pictures: Vanessa Morgan debuts newborn son on ‘Riverdale’ set

Vanessa Morgan returned back to work on the Riverdale set, with a bang and even debuted the first ever snapshot of her newborn son straight from Pop’s Chocklit Shoppe.

The Instagram post in question featured a total of two shots. In the first Vanessa was standing right outside Pop’s diner and had her baby saddled to her orange ensemble.

In the second picture she sat by the bar stools of Pop’s ad cradled her baby in her arms.

Check it out below:



