Queen saves Prince Harry from humiliation over 'determination to put united front'

Speculation of Prince Harry's attire to Prince Philip's funeral became rife considering her served the military when he worked as a royal.

Several members of the firm, including Prince William, were expected to don their military outfits for the funeral.

However since Prince Harry’s exit from the royal family as well as Prince Andrew withdrawing from royal duties, the Queen opted for a blanket policy in a bid to avoid an awkward situation.

The Queen created a dress code which includes mourning coats and black ties for men and simple black outfits for the women.

Royal expert Camilla Tominey wrote in The Telegraph "in taking charge of the final preparations for her beloved husband's funeral, the Queen revealed her determination to steer the royal ship into calmer seas".

"Determined for her nearest and dearest to put on a 'united front' as the family's former patriarch would have wanted, the characteristically conflict-avoiding Queen put her foot down."