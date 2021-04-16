close
Fri Apr 16, 2021
April 16, 2021

Reason behind Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez split revealed

Fri, Apr 16, 2021

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez issued a joint statement stating they will no longer tie the knot

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez sent shockwaves to their fans after revealing that they have officially called off their engagement.

The former couple issued a joint statement stating they will remain friends and will no longer tie the knot.

While little is known about why J.Lo called it off, sources have revealed she feels much more 'at peace' after the split. 

A second insider said A.Rod saw the split coming, because J.Lo "has not been happy for awhile now."

"Once her trust is broken, there's no turning around. She feels good about her decision because she knows A.Rod will still be in her life, just in a different capacity," they said,

For the unversed, news broke out earlier that A.Rod had been cheating on J-Lo with Madison LeCroy.

At the moment, the exes are "very cordial," according to the second source, who shared that they are going to remain friends.

However, J-Lo has no plans to see A.Rod at the moment, despite his efforts of trying to make it work.

"He is respecting her wishes right now, but has high hopes they will get back together," a third source close to J.Lo revealed. "He's doing anything in his power to make J.Lo happy." 

