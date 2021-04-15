YouTuber Jake Paul denies sexual assault allegations

YouTuber Jake Paul has denied sexual assault claims made by Tik Tok star Justine Paradise.

The 24-year-old’s attorney Daniel E. Gardenswartz, in a statement, told People: "Our client is aware of the recent allegation against him. While others have already begun to debunk the claim alleged against him, our client categorically denies the allegation and has every intention of aggressively disproving it and pursuing legal action against those responsible for the defamation of his character."

"Our client believes that any false allegations diminish the credibility of those who have truly been victims of misconduct," Gardenswartz said.

Justine released a 20-minute-long video on YouTube detailing her experience which she claims happened at his Team 10 house in California in July 2019.

Jake did not comment on the incident in the three days since the video was published.

Justine had thought that she could not talk about the incident because she signed a non-disclosure agreement prior to entering Jake’s residence.

She alleged that she did not consent to Jake's advances, who then forcefully took advantage of Justine.

"He didn't ask for consent or anything," she alleged.

"That's not okay. On no level at all is that okay."

She said that the YouTube star acted cold and no longer spoke to her again.