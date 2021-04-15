Why Queen won't find difficulty in carrying on with royal duty after Prince Philip's death

Prince Philip has been known to be the Queen's source of "constant strength".

However with the Duke of Edinburgh’s passing last Friday, concerns have been raised over how the Queen carry on with her duties.

Speaking on 9Honey, royal commentator Katie Nicholl said that while the loss left her with grief, she is still equipped to carry on with her duties as monarch as she has been working solo for a while.

"The Queen's been coping without Prince Philip by her side in public life since he retired in 2017," the royal commentator said.

"It was a period of adjustment, but she is now very used to operating solo.

"She also has, of course, the support of her family and we've really seen those close family members step up and be by the Queen's side.

"So, I think she's well prepared for this moment," she said.