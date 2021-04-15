Jennifer Aniston admitted she found kids ‘frightening’

Reports about Jennifer Aniston's earlier statements on children have now come afloat

Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston has been making headlines over her personal life and her plans to adopt children since quite some time.

After the Friends actor recently shot down rumours about her adopting a child from Mexico, reports about her earlier statements on children have now come afloat.

Back in 2016, she called out the media’s obsession with her plans of starting a family, through an essay that she penned for Huffpost.

“This past month in particular has illuminated for me how much we define a woman’s value based on her marital and maternal status,” wrote Aniston.

“The sheer amount of resources being spent right now by press trying to simply uncover whether or not I am pregnant (for the bajillionth time… but who’s counting) points to the perpetuation of this notion that women are somehow incomplete, unsuccessful, or unhappy if they’re not married with children,” she continued.

“In this last boring news cycle about my personal life there have been mass shootings, wildfires, major decisions by the Supreme Court, an upcoming election, and any number of more newsworthy issues that ‘journalists’ could dedicate their resources towards,” she added.

Later in 2018, she spoke to InStyle and touched on the same topic: “There is a pressure on women to be mothers, and if they are not, then they’re deemed damaged goods. Maybe my purpose on this planet isn’t to procreate. Maybe I have other things I’m supposed to do?”

Once, in an interview with Elle magazine, Aniston said she finds the idea of having children “quite honestly, kind of frightening.”

“Some people are just built to be wives and have babies. I don’t know how naturally that comes to me,” she said.