Prince Harry, Prince William are in touch over the phone ahead of Philip’s funeral

Prince Harry and Prince William haven’t been on the best of terms since the Oprah Winfrey interview aired.

However, after the death of Prince Philip and with Prince Harry visiting the UK, the two brothers have put aside their rift and have decided to stick to one another.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that while the Duke of Sussex is unable to meet his family until the day of the funeral [April 17], he has been in contact with his brother through phone calls.

The source shared that the two "are united in their commitment to carry on their mother’s legacy despite the troubles that have existed over the past year."

It was further revealed by the insider that Harry will return to the UK once again in July to honour Princess Diana through a statue unveiling on her 60th birthday.

Another source told the portal that while the brothers cannot see each other till before the ceremony, they are expected to walk shoulder to shoulder in the procession behind the Land Rover carrying Philip’s coffin.