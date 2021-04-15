Woman wants Prince Harry arrested for ‘breaking his promise of marrying her’

Kaur claimed that was contacted on social media by a supposed Prince Harry wanting to marry her

An Indian lawyer is taking legal action after she was duped into believing that she and Prince Harry were in a relationship after he supposedly contacted her on social media.

According to a report by The Independent, Palwinder Kaur claimed that was contacted on social media by a supposed Duke of Sussex who made promises of marriage to the lawyer.

However, Kaur has now registered a plea in Haryana High Court, demanding legal action after the royal wedding she was promised by the royal never ended up happening.

The outlet claims that the woman had reached out to police, urging them to take Prince Harry into custody so the two can tie the knot “without any further delay.”

The report further reveals that Kaur also claims to have sent messages to Prince Charles about her plans of marrying his son.

Justice Arvind Singh Sangwan, however, dismissed the woman’s plea, labelling it “nothing but just a daydreamer’s fantasy about marrying Prince Harry.”

Moreover, it was discovered by the court that the individual duping her was operating from an internet café in a village in India’s northern Punjab state.

Per the court, the man was likely “looking for green pastures for himself.”

Meanwhile, the real Prince Harry has been married to former actor Meghan Markle since 2018 and is expecting his second child with her this summer.