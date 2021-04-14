Prince Harry loses diplomatic immunity over ‘special treatment’ fears

Prince Harry has reportedly been stripped of his diplomatic immunity in light of fears surrounding his ‘special treatment’ within the palace.

This claim was brought forward by ITV's Royal Rota host Chris Ship and while addressing his listeners, Ms. Ship claimed, "Harry will have to do the whole quarantine thing."

"We thought that he could have gotten away with some diplomatic immunity. But I think he isn't because of all the messaging around this. They don't want to be seen to be getting any special treatment."

"If you take two tests, one on arrival and one on day five, and they're both negative, you do get released from quarantine. So he should, all things being well, be released for the funeral on Saturday."