Prince William's tribute to Philip an indirect dig at Prince Harry?

People believed Prince William's tribute for Philip was an aimed attack at Prince Harry

Prince William paid homage to Prince Philip after he passed away on Friday at the age of 99.



Shortly after the Duke of Cambridge honoured his late grandfather in a touching statement, people believed it was an aimed attack at Prince Harry, who shunned his royal duty and moved to the US with family.

Royal biographer Omid Scobie explained William's statement was not a jibe at Harry, "I think for us on the outside it might look like that but I think we have to remember that that is William's role, he is the future head of state and so he is really thinking about getting back to work. I don't think it was anything aimed at his brother.



"In fact I think across the board in the royal family right now everyone is really looking at putting differences aside to focus on what matters and that's focusing on Prince Philip's life and legacy but also rallying around the Queen during her time of need," the royal editor of Harper's Bazaar told Good Morning Britain.

"I think if there's anything that's sort of beautiful about this week and in the days leading up to the funeral it's about seeing a family unified in a way that we haven't seen in so many years," Scobie added.