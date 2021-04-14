Kris Jenner touches upon Caitlyn Jenner divorce, transition

Kris Jenner opened up about her relationship with her ex Caitlyn Jenner saying that they enjoy a 'respectful' one.

Speaking WSJ Magazine's The One, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star touched upon her split from the former Olympian, who she shares daughters Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

"I think it's very respectful," Kris said when speaking about her relationship with Caitlyn.

"She's the father of two of my kids, and so that speaks volumes."

Kris also spoke about how she navigated around her split along with her ex’s transition from male to female.

"I think one of the most interesting things that we all learned was that none of us had been through anything like that before in a million years," Kris said.

"And we didn't know how to process that — and it was a process, it was a shock, and then it was a reality, and it was something that we had to absorb and try to wrap our heads around and learn about.

"What I thought was interesting about that was, I'm sure many people who are fans of our show weren't expecting it either and were as confused at times and sad at times, happy at times, because there's so many different ways of looking at it," she said.