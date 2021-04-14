Prince Harry wants to return to Meghan Markle quickly after Prince Philip funeral

Prince Harry will be keeping his visit to the UK, for Prince Philip’s funeral, short because of matters back home in the US.

Sources told Page Six that the Duke of Sussex wants to make the trip quick, as he looking to return to his pregnant wife Meghan Markle, after the service on Sunday.

The Duchess of Sussex could not accompany Harry on doctor’s orders as the couple’s daughter is expected to arrive early in the summer.

Sources shared that Meghan "desperately" wanted to be by Harry’s side during the funeral as this is the first interaction with him and royal family members after the couple’s explosive tell-all with Oprah Winfrey, where the levied harsh claims against the monarchy.

Currently, the Duke of Sussex is in quarantine at the Frogmore Cottage, which is where his cousin Eugeine and her family also live in.