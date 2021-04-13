Prince Charles to get Duke of Edinburgh title despite promised to Prince Edward?

Prince Edward is thought to take on his late father Prince Philip’s Duke of Edinburgh title but experts say that his brother Prince Charles is the rightful recipient of the title.

Royal experts spoke on Royal Rota saying that Prince Charles can only lose the title to his brother, the Earl of Wessex, when he becomes king.

"It will pass to Prince Edward eventually, but right now it's passed to Prince Charles.

"When Prince Charles becomes king, the title returns back to the Crown.

"It's at that point that it can be given to Prince Edward."

However, because Prince Charles already has many titles, Prince Edward will be the one taking the new title.

"It passes to Prince Charles because he is the eldest son."

"But he won't use it because he's got his other titles.

"Obviously Prince of Wales, heir to the throne, Duke of Rothesay, Duke of Cornwall and all the rest of it.

"So it will be Prince Edward who will be the future Duke of Edinburgh.

"He will now therefore take over and steer the Duke of Edinburgh's Award Scheme."