Harvey Weinstein is going blind and losing teeth in jail: attorney

Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein’s health appears to be deteriorating in jail, if reports are to be believed.



According to reports, the convicted rapist is losing sight and has lost several teeth during his time in jail.

As he appeared virtually in Erie County Court through a video monitor, the producer wore a burgundy sweater and appeared to be in high spirits as he chatted with his lawyers.

Weinstein’s attorney Norman Effman claimed that he does not wish to be moved to the Golden State owing to his health issues surrounding his dental and eye procedures that he said needed to be addressed.

Effman also said that Weinstein is almost blind and is in need of an eye operation. He further said that he is “scheduled for some dental procedures to save his teeth — he’s lost, I believe four at this point.”

Despite LA prosecutors refusing to consent to a delay, Effman is challenging the extradition upon the basis of claims that the District Attorney’s Office filed inadequate paperwork.

Los Angeles authorities have been wanting to bring the producer to the Golden State in order to face his sex-crime charges over there.

Weinstein is currently serving a 23-year sentence at the Wende Correctional Facility in Erie County for rape and criminal sex act.

According to the outlet, the indictment in LA is virtually similar to the LA County District Attorney’s Office’s criminal complaint filed against Weinstein in January last year.

In California, Weinstein is charged with 11 counts of rape, sexual battery and others raps based on the allegations of five women—which could potentially sentence him to 140 years to life in prison if convicted.