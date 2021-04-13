‘Erturgul’ actor wishes ‘Ramadan Mubarak’ to all Muslims

Turkish star Engin Altan Duzyatan, who essays lead role in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, wished ‘Ramadan Mubarak’ to all the Muslims around the world.



Engin Altan aka Ertugrul took to Instagram to send greeting to the Muslim brothers and sisters for the Holy month.

He wrote in his Instagram story: “Ramadan Mubarak to all my Muslim brothers and sisters around the world”.

It may be noted here that Turkey is observing first Ramadan today, April 13.

Other Turkish celebrities also wished their fans a very happy Ramadan.