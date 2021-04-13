Meghan Markle reaches out to Queen Elizabeth to share condolences for Philip

Meghan Markle contacted Queen Elizabeth to express her sympathies on Prince Philip's demise

Meghan Markle reached out to Queen Elizabeth to condole the tragic demise of Prince Philip.



As reported by Us Weekly, the Duchess of Sussex contacted the 94-year-old monarch to express her sympathies.

“Meghan and Harry have already spoken to the Queen to express their sympathies," the outlet quoted a source as saying.



While Prince Harry has already arrived in the UK to attend the funeral of his beloved grandfather, Meghan has stayed back in the US on advice of her doctors.

Shortly after Buckingham Palace announced the news of Prince Philip's death, Meghan and Harry paid tribute to him on their Archewell website.

“In loving memory of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh 1921-2021. Thank you for your service... You will be greatly missed," the couple said.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry issued a separate statement on Monday in honour of his late grandfather.

He said Philip will always have a special place in his, Meghan's, their son Archie's, and their unborn daughter's heart.

