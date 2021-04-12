close
Mon Apr 12, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
April 12, 2021

Australian comedian criticised for mocking Prince Philip

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Apr 12, 2021
 

Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth, died on Friday at the age of 99 in Windsor Castle.

His death  was a breaking news on TV networks but there were some who didn't know he was dead. Among them was  Australian comedian Lewis Spears.

Spears  is facing backlash on social media from royal fans for ridiculing Prince Philip.

Spears said He didn't know that Prince Philip was dead when he joked about the Duke of Edinburgh.

The 23-year-old has been called out for joking that Prince Philip was "3000-yeard-old" during his recent performance.

According to the Comedian he was in the middle of a joke on Friday about Prince Philip when an audience member informed him that the royal had died at the age of 99. 

Latest News

More From Entertainment