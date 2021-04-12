close
Mon Apr 12, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
April 12, 2021

Prince William, Harry to bury the hatchet for good at Prince Philip's funeral?

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Apr 12, 2021

Prince Harry, who had a fallout with older brother Prince William, might reconcile at Prince Philip's funeral

Prince Harry flew back to the UK bid his grandfather, Prince Philip, goodbye, who died aged 99 on Friday.

It is highly likely that Harry, who has had a fallout with older brother Prince William, might reconcile at the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral. 

The brothers' shared grief over the tragic passing away of their beloved grandfather is the ideal reason for them to mend their rift.

According to former British prime minister Sir John Major who was also guardian to Princes William and Harry following their mother, Princess Diana's demise, Harry and William might bury the hatchet for good.

Talking to BBC, Sir John Major said, "The friction that we are told has arisen is friction better ended as speedily as possible. And a shared emotion, a shared grief because of the death of their grandfather, I think is an ideal opportunity."

Meanwhile, it was earlier reported that Prince William was not particularly happy with Harry's explosive remarks and he and Kate Middleton dreaded the CBS chat.

Latest News

More From Entertainment