Oprah drops identity of royal member responsible for Archie’s skin color row

Oprah Winfrey has finally come forward to clear the air regarding the identity of the perpetrator responsible for starting a fiasco over Archie’s possible skin color prior to birth.



For those aware of the original conversation, it centered around a particular member of the royal family sidelining Archie from the right to hold a royal title due to his skin color but during her interview with Oprah, Meghan Markle tip toed around naming the perpetrator.

At the time she claimed, “In those months when I was pregnant, all around this same time… we have in tandem the conversation of, he won’t be given security, he’s not gonna be given a title and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might when he’s born.”

“I could never understand how it wouldn’t be seen as an added benefit and a reflection of the world today, at all times, but especially right now. To go, how inclusive is that you can see someone who looks like you in this family, much less one who’s born into it.”

In an effort to put an end to the guessing game, Oprah agreed to a CBS The Morning interview with Gayle King and admitted, “He did not share the identity with me. But he wanted to make sure that I knew, and if I had an opportunity to share it, that it was not his grandmother, nor his grandfather that were part of those conversations. He did not tell me who were a part of those conversations. As you could see I tried to get that answer, on-camera and off.”



