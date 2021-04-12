Prince Harry will ‘not be welcomed back’ by the British public: Brexit leader

Prince Harry may be returning to the UK after one whole year, but his arrival won’t be met with happy Britons.



This was suggested by Brexit leader Nigel Farage who turned to Twitter and blasted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for their tribute posted on their website for Prince Philip after his death.

“For a couple that do public emotion as a career, this third person and one sentence statement shows their contempt for this great man and the monarchy,” he tweeted on Friday.

“The British public will not welcome Harry and Meghan back, even for the funeral,” added Farage.

That being said, Harry flew back home today to attend the funeral of his grandfather on Saturday, April 17, while heavily pregnant Meghan stayed back in California with their son Archie, after being advised against long-haul travel by her doctors.