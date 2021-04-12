Prince Philip described as 'the grandfather of the nation'

Prince Philip and Queen Elizbeth's second son Prince Andrew described The Duke of Edinburgh as the 'grandfather of the nation' and said close family were "rallying round" his mother in this moments of grief.



The Queen's husband death has triggered eight days of national mourning, which ends with his funeral at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on Saturday.



The Duke of York, who stepped back from royal duties in 2019 over his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein, paid heartfelt tribute to his father as he described him as "the grandfather of the nation".

The comments came after the highest-ranking cleric in the Church of England led prayers at a memorial service for William and Harry's grandfather.



"For the royal family, as for every other, no words can reach into the depth of sorrow that goes into bereavement," said Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby.

The monarch's eldest son and heir, Prince Charles on Saturday paid a a touching homage to his father, saying he and the royal family missed him "enormously".



Princess Anne, the Queen and Prince Philip's only daughter, said her father was her "teacher, my supporter and my critic", and she tried to emulate "his example of a life well lived and service freely given".



On the other hand, Prince Harry has also arrived in UK to attend the farewell service of his grandfather.

The service, which will be televised and keenly watched for signs of strain or reconciliation between Harry and his brother William after a reported rift.