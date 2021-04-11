Demi Lovato has 'anxiety attack' after watching her YouTube documentary

It was not easy for American singer Demi Lovato to watch events from her life on the screen, as the Heart Attack singer said she experienced a sort of anxiety attack after watching her documentary series, Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil.

"It was challenging. I had, like, a physical reaction the first time that I watched it, like [an] anxiety attack,” the 28-year-old singer told Jimmy Fallon while appearing virtually on The Tonight Show Friday.

"But it's been good and a part of telling my story is taking ownership and just owning my truth."

"No matter what people say when they watch it, it doesn't matter ... I'm standing in such truth that nothing that anyone can say can shake me," Lovato added.

Demi Lovato’s tell-all four-part YouTube docuseries premiered last month at the SXSW Film Festival.

Earlier in 2012, the Anyone singer released Stay Strong, chronicling her recovery from purging and self-harming. Next up was 2017 Simply Complicated - a YouTube biographical film, in which Demi Lovato revealed that she still had been using cocaine while filming Stay Strong.

