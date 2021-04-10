Princess Beatrice’s real thoughts on Prince Philip’s death revealed: report

Princess Beatrice is reportedly looking towards the only silver lining available in regards to the death of her grandfather Prince Philip.

This claim was brought forward by royal historian Marlene Koenig who believes, "He was very much the grandfather. He got to Beatrice's wedding last year.”

Ms. Koenig went on to tell Express, "I think Princess Beatrice is now thinking her grandfather did get to go to her wedding. That Charles got to see him in the hospital.”

"But none of his other children really that we know of have been able to see their dad. Having to break the news, how do you tell the young children that their grandfather is dead? It's nice that he had the great-grandson of Princess Eugenie's child and Zara Phillips' son."