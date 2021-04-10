Viola Davis called ‘one of the greatest actors’ as she gets awarded by AAFCA

Hollywood star Viola Davis has been riding high as she bags accolades after accolades for her brilliance on screens.

The Oscar winner was honoured with the Icon award at the 12th annual African American Film Critics Association Awards on Wednesday.

Davis was presented with the award by her Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom costar Colman Domingo who said she was “one of the greatest actors of all time.”

Accepting the award, The Help actor said: “Thank you to the African American Film Critics Association for this great honor. I’ve always struggled my entire career — probably life — feeling like I’m worthy of all this praise. I think what makes it an easy sort of pill to swallow is when I think of people like August Wilson and I think about directors like George C. Wolfe and Denzel Washington.”

“My acceptance of any of this praise is equal to my absolute passion to leave a legacy, a legacy for brown-skinned girls just like me who were told they were invisible…. It’s been the ride of my life to have this career,” she added.

Her latest feat comes only days after she bagged the Screen Actors Guild Award for outstanding performance by a female actor and also earned as Oscar nod for Best Actress last month.