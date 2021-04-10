Who will receive Prince Philip’s title of the Duke of Edinburgh?

Following the tragic demise of Prince Philip on Friday, many questions about the future of the British royal family were raised.

Amongst those, many concerns were also about the late royal’s title of Duke of Edinburgh which he held on to for over 70 years.

According to The Sun, the title will now be passed on to Philip and Queen Elizabeth II’s youngest son, Prince Edward, who is currently the Earl of Wessex—a title he received after marrying Sophie in 1999.

Edward will be the one to inherit the title as his two older siblings, Prince Charles and Prince Andrew are already named the Duke of Cornwall and the Duke of York respectively.

That being said, the inheritance of the title won’t be as simple for Prince Edward as he isn’t expected to receive it immediately.

As per Town & Country, the next-in-line to the throne, which is Prince Charles, will be given the title but the Queen will be reissuing it to Prince Edward.

The 99-year-old deceased royal got the title in November 1947 when he tied the knot with then-Princess Elizabeth.