Sia joins NASA for Mars Rover inspired ‘Floating Through Space’ MV

Sia has teamed up with NASA to show off their success with the new Mars Rover Ingenuity helicopter via a music video (MV) titled Floating Through Space.

The music video showcases NASA’s step-by-step process into creating Ingenuity, each of its failed attempts, as well as the first ever successful deployment.

For those unversed, the Ingenuity Mars Helicopter was a major component of NASA’s JPL Perseverance mission which landed on the surface of the red planet back in Feburary on the 18th.

The entire video comes from within NASA headquarters and showcases the designing, testing, troubleshooting process as well as final landing process for the new helicopter.

