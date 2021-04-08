Queen Elizabeth delights people with big news about Buckingham Palace

Queen Elizabeth won hearts as she announced to open royal residence in London to welcome visitors with a first-time opportunity, allowing public to picnic on the Buckingham Palace lawn.



The Palace, which traditionally opens to the public during the summer months, remained closed for general public last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, the Royal Collection Trust announced that for the first time ever the public will be allowed to picnic on the Buckingham Palace lawn.

The visitors can also explore a self-guided route through the gardens and around the 3.5-acre lake. The Rose Garden, summer house and wildflower meadow can also be viewed through one of the guided tours that will run each day.



The spacious 39-acre garden dates back to the 1820s, when King George IV turned Buckingham House into a palace. Despite its urban location, it is home to an array of flora and fauna, including rare native plants seldom seen in London.

The historic place is a rich biodiverse habitat, with more than 1,000 trees, the National Collection of Mulberry Trees and 320 different wildflowers and grasses. The gardens' summer opening will run from July 9 to September 19.

Visitors can also experience the Queen's garden in springtime on weekends in April and May with guided tours to view the primroses, bluebells, flowering camellia, magnolia and azalea shrubs in bloom.