Sylvester Stallone breaks silence on reports about his return for 'Creed III'

Hollywood's dashing star Sylvester Stallone has confirmed that he will not be returning as Rocky Balboa in upcoming thriller 'Creed III'.



The actor, who previously starred in two films, will not be taking part in the MGM boxing instalment. No additional explanation was offered as to why, his publicist has confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

Jordan will make his directorial debut with 'Creed III', which is currently due for release on November 23.



Stallone starred in six "Rocky" movies as the boxing champion and then again in the two "Creed" films as a mentor/trainer to Michael B. Jordan's Adonis "Donnie" Johnson Creed -- the son of Balboa's former rival/friend Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers).



Thompson and Jordan will star in the new film, which is being written by Keenan Coogler and Zach Baylin based on an outline by Creed director Ryan Coogler.



Jordan previously shared words about new movie, saying: "Directing has always been an aspiration, but the timing had to be right."