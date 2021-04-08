Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber soar temperature as they flaunt their killer curves during outing

Kendall Jenner and her best pal Hailey Bieber showed off their toned figure as they appeared in West Hollywood to attend a private Pilates session on Wednesday.

Kendall stunned onlookers as she donned a chocolate brown sports bra and leggings ensemble on her way to a private Pilates session with gorgeous Hailey, who was looking equally hot in a black triangle top which put her chiseled abs in the spotlight.

Kendall and Hailey mesmerised fans with their chic appearance in the town , putting their model figures on display to attract massive applause.

Rocking the family brands, both the models wore face masks to protect themselves from Covid-19 .

Hailey and Kendall are huge fans of Pilates, opening up about her exercise, Justin's sweetheart said: 'Exercise keeps my mind and my body really healthy,'adding that 'I used to be a ballet dancer so Pilates for me gets my body personally in the best shape, because it's very elongating.'