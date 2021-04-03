close
Sat Apr 03, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
April 3, 2021

Zac Efron jumps into a waterfall in the Blue Mountains while filming 'Down to Earth'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Apr 03, 2021

Zac Efron stunned everyone as he jumped into a waterfall in the Blue Mountains while filming his upcoming series 'Down to Earth' in Australia.

Zac, who is exploring some of Australia's most iconic tourist attractions for his new Netflix series, took the giant leap of  faith  while visiting a waterway.

The 33-year-old Hollywood took to Instagram and shared an incredible video of himself jumping into a waterfall.

'One way down:' the actor captioned the impressive boomerang, which instantly gained thousands of likes.

Zac Efron has also shared photographs of his journey towards a glorious waterfall on the official account for the Netflix series.

