Amber Heard targets Johnny Depp in latest Instagram post

Days after Johnny Depp was refused the permission to challenge a verdict that he was a “wife beater” by a London court, Amber Heard took to Instagram to take a shot at the Hollywood star.



Sharing two pictures in the same dress, the actress wrote, "One dress, four years apart. Sometimes it’s important to wear the same thing twice."

The Aquaman star wore the black dress for the first time when she filed domestic abuse allegations against her former husband in 2016.

The next time the actress was spotted donning the outfit was after her libel case victory against Depp in November 2020.

