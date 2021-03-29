close
Mon Mar 29, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
March 29, 2021

Eddie Murphy rejoices over induction into NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Mar 29, 2021
Eddie Murphy rejoices over induction into NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame

Renowned actor Eddie Murphy has been honored with a spot at the NAACP Images Awards Hall of Fame.

In his acceptance speech aired by the BET Network Murphy was quoted saying, “I’ve been making movies for 40 years now... 40 years. This is the perfect thing to commemorate that and be brought into the hall of fame. Thank you very much. I’m very moved.” (sic)

For those unversed, the hall of fame only features men and women who pioneer their respective fields and mold the “profession for generations to come.”

Latest News

More From Entertainment