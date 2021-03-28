Travis Barker's new ink expresses love for Kourtney Kardashian

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Travis Barker seems to have taken his love for Kourtney Kardashian to the next level as he got a tattoo which is thought to reference the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star.
Fans speculate that the Blink-182 drummer’s latest ink on his thigh which reads "You’re So Cool!" could be a tribute to the Poosh founder.
Taking to Instagram, he shared the inking process. You’re So Cool! happens to be the title of a Hans Zimmer track in the 1993 film True Romance.
Barker had shared a snap of the lyrics which he wrote in a napkin from the Beverly Ambassador Hotel which is a location from the movie.
In a separate post on Instagram, the musician shared a video featuring the new ink.
He captioned the post quoting a line form the movie: "I like you, Clarence. Always have. Always will."
