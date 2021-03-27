Esra Bilgic leaves fans swooning with latest dazzling beach photo

Turkish actress Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan left her millions of fans swooning with her latest beach photo she shared with a thought-provoking note.



Esra, who essays the role of Halime Sultan in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, shared the pictures on Instagram and quoted the lines from İnce Memed, a series of epic novels written by the Turkish novelist Yaşar Kemal.

Esra aka Halime Sultan quoted the lines that read: “The world changes its skin every day, every day, every day at sunrise, it becomes brand new and terrified. Man, every human being, if he is a human being, is reborn every day, every day as he shines the dawn. "

She also mentioned that quotes were taken from Yasar Kemal’s novel Ince Memed.



Fans can’t stop gushing over Esra after she posted the latest dazzling snaps.